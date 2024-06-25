Who Was Singing Out in '21? Blind Joe's "I Will Not Comply" Country Music Video "Show em what noncompliance sounds like, boys!"
Transcript of a once censored and now shadow-banned video of 2021
Blind Joe's "I Will Not Comply" Country Music Video
"Show em what noncompliance sounds like, boys!… I will not comply. No! That's the gospel truth! Ha ha ha ha ha”
Read more
Source video:
Blind Joe I Will Not Comply Official Video
Blind Joe, posted August 25, 2023 [originally posted in 2021, then censored]
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free