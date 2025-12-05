"Who gives my father his life back?"— Woman Whose Father, Post Covid Jabs, was Diagnosed with Myasthenia Gravis
Transcript of a censored video circa 2022-2023
Daughter Whose Father Was Diagnosed Post-Jabs with Myasthenia Gravis
“Who gives my father his life back?”
Read more
Source video:
“Pfizer and Myasthenia Gravis”
All American Mutt, posted January 10, 2023
https://rumble.com/v24s6ea-pfizer-and-myasthenia-gravis.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free