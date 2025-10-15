Modern Day Wizard Cahlen Spells Out What’s Going On

“Basically they control you through making you sick, through making you weak. But not only does this make you unable to act against them, it also makes you stupid.”

Read more

Source video:

“What’s Going On”

Cahlen, posted August 23, 2023

https://odysee.com/@Cahlen:0/CahlenLee_20230823_What’sGoingOn:2

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share