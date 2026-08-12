“When the government knows it’s going to kill its own people and goes ahead and does that, it’s defined as genocide”— Dr. Ken Corbett
Transcript of a censored video of 2021
Dr. Ken Corbett Addresses His Fellow Qualified Nurses and Calls Out Genocide “When the government knows it’s going to kill its own people and goes ahead and does that, it’s defined as genocide”
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Source video:
“Dr Kevin Corbett, British Nursing Alliance ~ 19th April 2021”
United_for_Freedom, posted April 20, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EqRzKmStaWqG/
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