Forest of the Fallen at Mt. Annan, Birriwa Reserve NSW, Australia

"We hope that these forests will let people know that there are many, many people who are suffering from the covid vaccine. Because they don't talk about it on the news. They don't talk about it on mainstream media. You're not allowed to talk about it on FaceBook or social media. So we're doing these displays to let people know what's really going on."

Read more

Source video:

Forest of the Fallen ||| Mt Annan, Birriwa Reserve NSW

November 4, 2023

https://odysee.com/@forestofthefallen:6/Birriwa:7

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share