"What you see is that there is a sudden stiffening of the entire body"— Dr. Rima Laibow Talks to James Roguski about Sudden Adult Death Syndrome and "Planking"
Transcript of excerpts from a censored video of 2022
Dr. Rima Laibow Talks to James Roguski About Sudden Adult Death Syndrome and "Planking" (excerpts)
"I truly sincerely urgently hope that everything I'm about to tell you is wrong"
Read more
Source video:
"A New Way to Die: SADs"
Dr Rima Truth Reports, posted October 12, 2022 [filmed October 10, 2022]
https://rumble.com/v1nqxoc-a-new-way-to-die-sads.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free