"What you guys are doing is literally genocide"— Audra Calls Out Wilma at the Meeting of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors
Transcript of a shadow-banned video of 2022
Audra Calls Out Wilma at the Meeting of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors
"What you guys are doing is literally genocide"
Read more
Source video:
"8-16-2022 San Diego County Board of Supervisors Meeting PM Session"
countysandiego, streamed August 16, 2022
[1:14:20 - 1:16:26]
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free