Collette Martin, RN Testifies in the Louisiana State Senate (December 6, 2021)

"I'm extremely concerned with the idea of mandating this vaccine for our children. The reactions we are seeing in the hospital with adults are terrifying and they're being ignored... And I'm asking you to please ponder this, what side of history will you be on? I know this madness has to stop."

Source video:

"Nurse Collette Martin: Children Are Having 'Terrifying' Reactions To The Covid Shot"

Sunfellow on COVID-19, posted January 7, 2022

https://rumble.com/vs4yp8-nurse-collette-martin-children-are-having-terrifying-reactions-to-the-covid.html

