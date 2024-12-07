Dr. Lori Leonard Addresses the Virginia Board of Health About Jabs for Kids

"What planet have you been living on for the past 3 years? Clearly, it's not the planet the rest of sane society is living on."

Read more

Source video:

"3/23/23 VA BOARD OF HEALTH MTG Dr. Leonard"

Virginia Medical Freedom Alliance, posted March 24, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2emgzq-dr.-lori-at-vdh.html

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share