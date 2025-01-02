Heather LeBoeuf, RN (left) and Elizabeth Suire, RN (speaking)

Heather LeBoeuf, RN (speaking) and Elizabeth Suire, RN (right).

Louisiana ICU RNs Elizabeth Suire and Heather LeBeouf Testify On Unreported Adverse Events



"We have gotten very little direction on how to report. I think it's our duty to protect our patients"— Elizabeth Suire, RN

"What I've seen in the cardiovascular ICU is terrifying"— Heather LeBeouf, RN

Source video:

"'I believe there is mass underreporting' 'Doctors and nurses in this state are unaware'"

Louisiana Freedom, November 13, 2021 [filmed November 8, 2021]

