“What I’m really focussed on and interested in is the development of this new world that we’re in”— C.J. Hopkins Talks with Catherine Austin Fitts and the Corona Investigative Committee
Transcript of an excerpt from a censored video of 2022
C.J. Hopkins and Catherine Austin Fitts Talk to the Corona Investigative Committee (Excerpt)
“What I’m really focussed on and interested is the development of this new world that we’re in, which I think a lot of us don’t really have a handle on yet.”— C.J. Hopkins
“Nobody understands how bad it is that we’re running a whole planet with the vast majority of people, even at very high levels in the financial and government world, not quite being clear on how the governance system is.”— Catherine Austin Fitts
Source video:
“Session 120 Morphose - CJ Hopkins / Catherine Austin Fitts” September 9, 2022
Back to Basics, posted September 10, 2022
https://odysee.com/@BacktoBasics:e/120_Morphose_-_CJ_Hopkins___Catherine_Austin_Fitts:9
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
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