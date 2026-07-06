SCREENSHOT - C.J. HOPKINS

SCREENSHOT - CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS

SCREENSHOT - VIVIANE FISCHER

SCREENSHOT - DR. WOLFGANG WODARG

C.J. Hopkins and Catherine Austin Fitts Talk to the Corona Investigative Committee (Excerpt)

“What I’m really focussed on and interested is the development of this new world that we’re in, which I think a lot of us don’t really have a handle on yet.”— C.J. Hopkins

“Nobody understands how bad it is that we’re running a whole planet with the vast majority of people, even at very high levels in the financial and government world, not quite being clear on how the governance system is.”— Catherine Austin Fitts



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Source video:

“Session 120 Morphose - CJ Hopkins / Catherine Austin Fitts” September 9, 2022

Back to Basics, posted September 10, 2022

https://odysee.com/@BacktoBasics:e/120_Morphose_-_CJ_Hopkins___Catherine_Austin_Fitts:9

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

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