Dr. Robert Malone Talks Bioethics with the Delaware Medical Freedom Alliance

"These remain experimental vaccines. There's no debate about that. So long as they're under Emergency Use Authorization they are by definition experimental vaccines... And right now I can tell you in terms of this space, they're not following their own rules and policy. And so if you want to overcome that and make your case, in my opinion, you can argue about the science all day long and you'll probably lose. But if you argue about the bioethics and about standard federal policy that they're supposed to go to to make these decisions, I think you'll win."

Source video:

"Dr. Robert Malone, MD, MA"

Delaware Medical Freedom Alliance, posted August 18, 2022 [filmed June 7, 2021]

https://rumble.com/v1ghgpz-dr.-robert-malone-md-ma.html

