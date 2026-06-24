School Nurse Julie Diedrichsen on the Hamster Wheel of Covid Testing

“We’ve just been like running and running and running and everything is so at this frantic pace and putting out fires, and not much makes sense right now. Not much at all. And I can tell you from the schools, nothing makes sense right now.”

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Source video:

“#1 Opening and Panel 1: Protective and Diagnostic Measures”

HealthrightsMA, posted October 24, 2021 (filmed October 12, 2021)

https://rumble.com/vo59z3-1-opening-and-panel-1-protective-and-diagnostic-measures.html

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

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