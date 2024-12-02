Marie Dougherty, RN: What She Witnessed in the Covid Wards and Why She Won't Take the Jab

"There are easy treatments for covid, as long as you treat early.... No one should be forced to participate in a human trial without consent. I feel like this is without consent as the public is not allowed all the information. If even health care workers are not getting all the information, how could you possibly get it?.... We've been told to trust the science, well, I'm still just not seeing the science."

Source video:

"MARIE DOUGHERTY, RN"

Delaware Medical Freedom Alliance, posted August 18, 2022 [filmed June 7, 2021]

https://rumble.com/v1ghf97-marie-dougherty-rn.html

