Susan Franz, RN Questions the Suffolk County VA School Board on Jab Mandates

"Were you informed before making this mandate? Did you care about possible side effects these children could suffer by this newly implemented shot? By what lawful authority did you enact this mandate? Are you aware of the financial incentives that providers receive for administering this shot? Were you pressured by outside forces to issue the mandate? How many children and athletes have dropped out of activities because they are suffering from vaccine side effects?"

Source video:

"VAMFA’s Susan Franz- Student Health"

Virginia Medical Freedom Alliance, posted August 12, 2023

https://rumble.com/v36zycd-vamfas-susan-franz-student-health.html

