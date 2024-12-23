"Were you informed before making this mandate?"— Susan Franz, RN Fires Questions at the Suffolk County VA School Board
Transcript of a censored video of 2023
Susan Franz, RN Questions the Suffolk County VA School Board on Jab Mandates
"Were you informed before making this mandate? Did you care about possible side effects these children could suffer by this newly implemented shot? By what lawful authority did you enact this mandate? Are you aware of the financial incentives that providers receive for administering this shot? Were you pressured by outside forces to issue the mandate? How many children and athletes have dropped out of activities because they are suffering from vaccine side effects?"
Read more
Source video:
"VAMFA’s Susan Franz- Student Health"
Virginia Medical Freedom Alliance, posted August 12, 2023
https://rumble.com/v36zycd-vamfas-susan-franz-student-health.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free