Joni McGary, Co-Founder of No College Mandates, on Steve K. Bannnon's War Room

"I think it's a lack of curiosity on the part of the administrators, I think a willingness to take CDC guidance on its face. And also, you know, you're not going to bite the hand that pays your light bill. I mean, I'll tell you that one of the heads of the covid task force, the scientific part of that team at one of the Ivy League schools, his lab gets 600 to 900,000 dollars a year from the the NIH for funding. So it's very institutionally captured. And when we've tried to engage, again, these colleges on the real data on the, you know, risk benefit we don't get anywhere. So we were inspired by the work that you and Naomi Wolf are doing on the Pfizer documents, and also Ed Dowd's fraud thesis, to present to these universities some new data, to say, look, this information is now available, and we're putting you on notice."

Source video:

"Joni McGary Joins The War Room To Discuss Vaccine Mandates On College Campuses"

RealAmericasVoice,posted May 27, 2022

https://rumble.com/v16dpb9-joni-mcgary-joins-the-war-room-to-discuss-vaccine-mandates-on-college-campu.html

