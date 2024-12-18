"We're not alone. This is happening to thousands and thousands of people."— Stevie Thrasher and Her New Friend, Both with Severe Post-Jab Tremoring
Transcript of a cesnored video of 2022
Kellai Rodriguez and Stevie Thasher: "We're calling ourselves the tremor twins"
"We're not alone. This is happening to thousands and thousands of people."
Read more
Source video:
posted September 20, 2022
https://t.me/vaccineinjuriesca/2463
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free