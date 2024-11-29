Phil Letten Recommends Matthias Desmet's Book, The Psychology of Totalitarianism

"We're living in crazy times where people are just crazy now. That's just the way it is... but, you know, there's a peace, there's a peace that comes when you sort of feel like you have a grasp on what's going on."

Source video:

Amazon.com Video Book Review by Phil Letten of Mattias Desmet's The Psychology of Totalitarianism

undated, circa 2022-23

https://www.amazon.com/live/video/0ce8d38a6019448e9455957706d4db74

Via the reviews section of amazon page for this book:

https://www.amazon.com/Psychology-Totalitarianism-Mattias-Desmet/dp/1645021726

