This is a transcript tagged #METAPHYSICAL/RELIGIOUS/SPIRITUAL.

Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel's Sermon from his Empty Assyrian Orthodox Christ the Good Shepherd Church

"When you walk away from Christ, Satan will devour you. Satan will enslave you. That's why the churches are closed. It's the doing of Satan. It's not pandemic. Come on, please, guys, speak honesty and truth once in your life."

Source video:

ETS (English) | 23.07.2021 End of Times Church

Christ the Good Shepherd Church, livestreamed July 23, 2021

Hat tip, and for more about Bishop Mar Mari:

Bishop Mar Mari gets the run around, calls out the Australian government’s misinformation bill

ExcessDeathsAU, Nov 21, 2024

