Australian Journalist and Energy Healer Susan Pavan, Still in Lockdown, Speaks Out

“All of us, worldwide, globally, we are in the information age and I do know in my country information’s being used in a war against its citizens who don’t comply with the narrative, this one being the public health orders... We will see greater leaders once we take responsibility.”

Source video:

“Susan Pavan, C.E.C.P.”

Delaware Medical Freedom Alliance, posted October 30, 2021

https://rumble.com/vog39b-susan-pavan-c.e.c.p.html

