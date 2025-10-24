"We were told, don't do autopsies"— Drs. Ryan Cole and Robert Malone Talk About Pathology, Post-Jabs Immune Dysregulation, and Autopsies
Transcript of an excerpt from a censored video of 2022
Drs Ryan Cole and Robert Malone Talk About Pathology, Immune Dysregulation, and Autopsies
“The data that’s being withheld from you makes itself abundantly clear before my eyes”— Dr. Ryan Cole
Read more
Source video:
“Medical Freedom - A Second Opinion with Dr. Robert Malone and Dr. Ryan Cole (Full Video)”
Real Truth Real News, posted March 3, 2022
https://rumble.com/vwc1dp-medical-freedom-a-second-opinion-with-dr.-robert-malone-and-dr.-ryan-cole.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free