Drs Ryan Cole and Robert Malone Talk About Pathology, Immune Dysregulation, and Autopsies

“The data that’s being withheld from you makes itself abundantly clear before my eyes”— Dr. Ryan Cole

Read more

Source video:

“Medical Freedom - A Second Opinion with Dr. Robert Malone and Dr. Ryan Cole (Full Video)”

Real Truth Real News, posted March 3, 2022

https://rumble.com/vwc1dp-medical-freedom-a-second-opinion-with-dr.-robert-malone-and-dr.-ryan-cole.html

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share