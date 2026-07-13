SCREENSHOT— to watch the video click on the link below

Lisa Talks to Carrie Simpson About Her Post-Jab Vertigo, Nausea, Pain, and Bleeding

“I was trying to walk to the med cabinet what was right there and I kept walking towards the window. I could not turn towards the medical cabinet. And then I’d be walking sideways. And I’m, like, something’s going on here.”

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Source videos:

“CRESTON INTERVIEW” (First of 3 videos)

j4VCanada, posted October 26, 2022

https://rumble.com/v1q25yi-creston-interview.html

“CRESTON INTERVIEW” (Second of 3 videos)

J4VCanada, posted October 26, 2022

https://rumble.com/v1q25s4-creston-interview.html

“CRESTON INTERVIEW” (Third of 3 videos)

J4VCanada, October 26, 2022

https://rumble.com/v1q258o-creston-interview.html

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

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