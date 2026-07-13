“We were going to lose our jobs if we didn’t get it”— Lisa Speaks Out About Her Multiple Jab Injuries at the Justice for the Vaccinated Tour in Creston, Canada
Transcript of 3 censored videos of 2022
Lisa Talks to Carrie Simpson About Her Post-Jab Vertigo, Nausea, Pain, and Bleeding
“I was trying to walk to the med cabinet what was right there and I kept walking towards the window. I could not turn towards the medical cabinet. And then I’d be walking sideways. And I’m, like, something’s going on here.”
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Source videos:
“CRESTON INTERVIEW” (First of 3 videos)
j4VCanada, posted October 26, 2022
https://rumble.com/v1q25yi-creston-interview.html
“CRESTON INTERVIEW” (Second of 3 videos)
J4VCanada, posted October 26, 2022
https://rumble.com/v1q25s4-creston-interview.html
“CRESTON INTERVIEW” (Third of 3 videos)
J4VCanada, October 26, 2022
https://rumble.com/v1q258o-creston-interview.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
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