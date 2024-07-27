"We have to see what's happening in front of us"— Dr. Seema Nanda on Post-Jab Cornea Rejection and Ocular Bleeding (Excerpt)
Transcript of an excerpt from a censored video of 2022
Dr. Seema Nanda on Post-Jab Cornea Rejection and Ocular Bleeding (Excerpt)
"It's not a vaccine, it's a hacksine... We have to see what's happening in front of us. So wake up people."
Read more
Source video:
"Dr. Seema Nanda - Health Summit Puerto Rico"
Epidemic of Fraud & Broken Truth, December 20, 2022
https://rumble.com/v21nllo-dr.-seema-nanda-health-summit-puerto-rico.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free