This is a transcript tagged #METAPHYSICAL/RELIGIOUS/SPIRITUAL. You can find a variety of traditions and perspectives represented under this category, and many more topics in the index.— TB

SCREENSHOT - to view the video, click on the link below

Medical Doctor Sister Deirdre Byrne Calls for a Stop to the Shots

“I am begging my fellow Catholics, Christians, family, friends, fellow physicians, to really understand the gravity of mandating these experimental vaccines, and these mandates being forced in our workplace, our Catholic universities and schools. We have lost all common sense and as a result we are losing our religious freedom.”

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Source video:

“Stop the Shot livestream from the Truth for Health Foundation”

August 4, 2021

https://www.lifesitenews.com/conference-stop-the-shot/

https://www.truthforhealth.org/2021/08/vaccine-risks-being-kept-from-the-public/

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

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