Pediatric Nurse Tricia Stall Slams the Experimental Biologic for Kids Before the VDOE

"Please read the first 30 pages of Robert Kennedy's The Real Anthony Fauci. You will learn everything you need to know in that first 30 pages. And Big Pharma controls America, the CDC, the VDH [Virginia Department of Health], and I hope not each of you."

Read more

Source video:

"Pediatric Nurse Tricia Stall at VDOE"

Virginia Medical Freedom Alliance, posted November 19, 2023

https://rumble.com/v1vq91m-pediatric-nurse-tricia-stall-at-vdoe.html

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share