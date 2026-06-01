“We have a duty to serve the public good with truthful medical information”— Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet Opens the Stop the Shot Livestream for Truth for Health Foundation
Transcript of a censored video of 2021
Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet Opens the Stop the Shot Livestream for Truth for Health Foundation
“Medical censorship is the greatest danger to truth for health that I have seen in my career. This is especially true when we have critical information on deaths and escalating medical risk with these experimental covid shots that we have a duty to release to the public to save lives.”
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Source video:
“Stop the Shot livestream from the Truth for Health Foundation”
Livestreamed August 4, 2021
https://www.truthforhealth.org/2021/08/vaccine-risks-being-kept-from-the-public/
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
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