SCREENSHOT - To watch the video click on the link below

Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet Opens the Stop the Shot Livestream for Truth for Health Foundation

“Medical censorship is the greatest danger to truth for health that I have seen in my career. This is especially true when we have critical information on deaths and escalating medical risk with these experimental covid shots that we have a duty to release to the public to save lives.”

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Source video:

“Stop the Shot livestream from the Truth for Health Foundation”

Livestreamed August 4, 2021

https://www.truthforhealth.org/2021/08/vaccine-risks-being-kept-from-the-public/

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

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