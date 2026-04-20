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Funeral Director Wesley Speaks Out About Remarkable Patterns in Deaths

“A lot of undertakers who are, you know, working for big companies, you’re not allowed to speak out. If you’re seeing this, you need to speak out. I mean, it’s there, it’s clear as day.”

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Source video:

“Another Funeral Director Speaks out.”

Daveswildcamping, November 6, 2021

https://rumble.com/votbyz-another-funeral-director-speaks-out..html

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

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