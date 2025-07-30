My focus is transcribing censored and shadow-banned “counter-narrative” video from 2021-2023, however, once in a while I make an exception, as with this video which was recorded in June 2025.— TB

Please note: This is a transcript tagged #METAPHYSICAL/RELIGIOUS/SPIRITUAL. You can find many other subjects covered in the index.—TB

Nicole, left; Laura Kasner, right

Nicole Stands Up in Ohio, Following Tom Haviland's Presentation About the White Clots

"I've lost a lot of friends because of my voicing all of this. We cannot afford to keep quiet with this and we can't afford to be timid about it anymore. I have seen so many people that have died because of this vaccine. I see so many people that are living with horrible effects from it... We are children of the high and mighty Yeshua Hamaschiah [Jesus], it is time for us to stand strong in our faith and go boldly out into that crowd no matter who turns against us. Because He's always right beside us."

Read more

Source video:

"Nicole 06142025"

lrkasner, posted June 16, 2025

https://rumble.com/v6uvu2v-nicole-06142025.html

hat tip:

"The devil was hard at work trying to stop the truth from coming out

But he didn't succeed"

Laura Kasner, Jun 23, 2025

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share