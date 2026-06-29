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Lynda Wharton, Kiwi Acupuncturist, Naturopath, and Advocate for the Injured

“We are surrounded by the broken”

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Source video:

We Are Surrounded by the Broken of Covid-19: “Please Don’t Forget Those Who Are Changed Forever”

World Council for Health, posted November 10, 2022

https://rumble.com/v1te4aq-we-are-surrounded-by-the-broken-of-covid-19-please-dont-forget-those-who-ar.html

UPDATE: See podcast interview with Lynda Wharton by Dr. Emanuel Garcia: “The Undeniable Lynda Wharton: Necessary Champion for our Time / founder of the Health Forum NZ”

NewZealandDoc, posted March 26, 2026

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

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