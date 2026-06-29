“We are surrounded by the broken”—Lynda Wharton, Kiwi Acupuncturist, Naturopath, and Advocate for the Injured
Transcript of a censored video of 2022
Lynda Wharton, Kiwi Acupuncturist, Naturopath, and Advocate for the Injured
“We are surrounded by the broken”
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Source video:
We Are Surrounded by the Broken of Covid-19: “Please Don’t Forget Those Who Are Changed Forever”
World Council for Health, posted November 10, 2022
https://rumble.com/v1te4aq-we-are-surrounded-by-the-broken-of-covid-19-please-dont-forget-those-who-ar.html
UPDATE: See podcast interview with Lynda Wharton by Dr. Emanuel Garcia: “The Undeniable Lynda Wharton: Necessary Champion for our Time / founder of the Health Forum NZ”
NewZealandDoc, posted March 26, 2026
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
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