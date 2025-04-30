My focus is transcribing censored and shadow-banned “counter-narrative” video from 2021-2023, however, once in a while I make an exception, as with this video which I found as posted in 2024. (It may have been posted elsewhere earlier.) I suspect that a good number of people are suffering from ploymyalgia rheumatica (PMR) following their covid jabs, although their doctors recognize no connection to the jabs and are “baffled.” Interested readers can find a number of reports of PMR on React19.org, which provides support and advocacy for those injured by the covid vaccines. I know personally individuals who have described similar symptoms that came on suddenly in 2022 and 2023.— TB

Canadian Woman with Polymyalgia Rheumatica and Other Injuries from Pfizer Jabs

"Health Fu#king Canada, you're still saying those vaccines are safe and effective. They are not! Are you really trying to kill people? We are not going to go away. And we are never going to fu#king shut up. I know I'm not going to shut up until I'm 10 feet in the fu#king ground."

Source video:

"Covid 19 mRNA Vaccines Cause Polymyalgia Rheumatica, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Brain Fog, Sciatica nerve"

Canadian Citizens Journal, November 10, 2024

https://rumble.com/v5nsab8-covid-19-mrna-vaccines-cause-polymyalgia-rheumatica-rheumatoid-arthritis-br.html

