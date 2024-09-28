"We are human. We are hurting and we deserve compassion"— Casey Hodgkinson Opens Up to Liz Gunn About Her Severe Jab Injuries
Transcript of a shadow-banned video of 2021
Casey Hodgkinson, Kiwi with Severe Neurological Injuries from Her Jab, Opens Up to Liz Gunn
"It's a fight. I'm fighting my body now continuously. I don't— don't know why."
Read more
Source video:
"Casey Hodgkinson Interview with Liz Gunn"
Liz Gunn, Dec 8, 2021
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free