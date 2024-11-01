Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s Special Message for Health Freedom Ireland Conference, 2022

"If you have a government that is immune from criticism, it has license for any sort of atrocity... Ireland is a nation that has traditionally fought for freedom... We are at the beginning of fighting back against this totalitarian control."

Source video:

"Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Gives A Strong Message To Ireland"

Yellow Vest Ireland, posted August 12, 2022

https://rumble.com/v1fq4cr-robert-f.-kennedy-jr.-gives-a-strong-message-to-ireland.html

