"We have fraudulent concealment, elder abuse... medical malpractice, and battery"—Attorney Dan Watkins on the Fresno Hospital Lawsuits
Transcript of an excerpt from a censored video of 2022
Attorney Dan Watkins on The Lawsuits Against 3 Fresno CA Hospitals
"The 4 causes of action are the same in each complaint. We have fraudulent concealment, elder abuse, where the case might be for the age of the decedent, medical malpractice, and battery. And not simple battery where they didn't get consent. Actual unconsented to treatment that was not consented to battery."
Read more
Source video:
"REMDESIVIR WRONGFUL DEATH LANDMARK LAWSUIT FILED AGAINST THREE HOSPITALS IN FRESNO CALIF"
[National Press Conference, September 7, 2022]
TruthforHealth.org, posted September 9, 2021
https://rumble.com/v1jcyh3-remdesivir-wrongful-death-landmark-lawsuit-filed-against-three-hospitals-in.html
This same video is also available at:
"Dr. McCullough speaks in Fresno at the Remdesivir Lawsuit conference!"
Peter McCullough, MD Posted September 11, 2022
https://rumble.com/v1jl35e-dr.-mccullough-speaks-in-fresno-at-the-remdesivir-lawsuit-conference-min-53.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free