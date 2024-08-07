Michael Hamilton, left, and Dan Watkins, right.

Dan Watkins

Attorney Dan Watkins on The Lawsuits Against 3 Fresno CA Hospitals

"The 4 causes of action are the same in each complaint. We have fraudulent concealment, elder abuse, where the case might be for the age of the decedent, medical malpractice, and battery. And not simple battery where they didn't get consent. Actual unconsented to treatment that was not consented to battery."

Source video:

"REMDESIVIR WRONGFUL DEATH LANDMARK LAWSUIT FILED AGAINST THREE HOSPITALS IN FRESNO CALIF"

[National Press Conference, September 7, 2022]

TruthforHealth.org, posted September 9, 2021

https://rumble.com/v1jcyh3-remdesivir-wrongful-death-landmark-lawsuit-filed-against-three-hospitals-in.html

This same video is also available at:

"Dr. McCullough speaks in Fresno at the Remdesivir Lawsuit conference!"

Peter McCullough, MD Posted September 11, 2022

https://rumble.com/v1jl35e-dr.-mccullough-speaks-in-fresno-at-the-remdesivir-lawsuit-conference-min-53.html



