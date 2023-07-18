Mark Bishofsky, Frontline Healthcare Worker: "What I witnessed was mind-boggling"

"What is happening in this country and in this world is insane. And people, please, need to wake up." Read more

Source video:

From the censored and shadow-banned April 20, 2022 press conference in which Minnesota Representative Glenn Gruenhagen Introduces HF2348 - A resolution to create a COVID-19 vaccine bill of rights.

https://rumble.com/v12uumm-hf2348-press-conference-4-20-22-mark-bishofsky.html

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply