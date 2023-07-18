"What I witnessed was mind-boggling"— Mark Bishofsky, Frontline Healthcare Worker
Transcript of a censored and shadow-banned video of 2022
Mark Bishofsky, Frontline Healthcare Worker: "What I witnessed was mind-boggling"
"What is happening in this country and in this world is insane. And people, please, need to wake up." Read more
Source video:
From the censored and shadow-banned April 20, 2022 press conference in which Minnesota Representative Glenn Gruenhagen Introduces HF2348 - A resolution to create a COVID-19 vaccine bill of rights.
https://rumble.com/v12uumm-hf2348-press-conference-4-20-22-mark-bishofsky.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
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