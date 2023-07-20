“When do your red flags go up? Because mine went up many, many months ago”—Minnesota State Representative Shane Mekeland Speaks Out
Transcript of a censored and shadow-banned video of 2022
Minnesota Legislator Shane Mekeland: “Something is not right here”
"When do your red flags go up? Because mine went up many, many months ago."
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Source video:
HF2348 Press Conference 4-20-22 - Representative Shane Mekeland
Vaccine Safety Council of Minnesota
https://rumble.com/v12ymor-hf2348-press-conference-4-20-22-representative-shane-mekeland.html
Published April 29, 2022
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
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