Eric Lucero, Minnesota State Representative, for Informed Consent and Medical Freedom

"individual liberty is what each of us is empowered with to make our own medical decisions that are best for ourselves and our families" Read more

Source video:

From the April 20, 2022 press conference in which Minnesota Representative Glenn Gruenhagen Introduces HF2348 - A resolution to create a COVID-19 vaccine bill of rights. Posted April 29, 2022

https://rumble.com/v1376k0-hf2348-press-conference-4-20-22-representative-eric-lucero.html

HF2348 Press Conference 4-20-22 - Representative Eric Lucero

Published May 1, 2022

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply