Milo's Story Told by His Mom

"So Milo got the first Pfizer vaccine in December. And he got it on a Friday evening. On a Saturday night he was starting to have respiratory issues, breathing, and eventually I ended up calling 911....He was on life-support for 6 weeks."

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Source video:

From the April 20, 2022 press conference in which Minnesota Representative Glenn Gruenhagen Introduces HF2348 - A resolution to create a COVID-19 vaccine bill of rights.

HF2348 Press Conference 4-20-22 - Carrie and Milo

VSCMN April 29, 2022

https://rumble.com/v12yeld-hf2348-press-conference-4-20-22-carrie-and-milo.html

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply