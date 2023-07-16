“The doctors kept pushing me, oh, he's at high-risk, he's at high-risk, you need to get this”—Milo’s Mom Tells the Horrific Story of his Pfizer Jab Injuries
Transcript of a censored and shadow-banned video of 2022
Milo's Story Told by His Mom
"So Milo got the first Pfizer vaccine in December. And he got it on a Friday evening. On a Saturday night he was starting to have respiratory issues, breathing, and eventually I ended up calling 911....He was on life-support for 6 weeks."
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Source video:
From the April 20, 2022 press conference in which Minnesota Representative Glenn Gruenhagen Introduces HF2348 - A resolution to create a COVID-19 vaccine bill of rights.
HF2348 Press Conference 4-20-22 - Carrie and Milo
VSCMN April 29, 2022
https://rumble.com/v12yeld-hf2348-press-conference-4-20-22-carrie-and-milo.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
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