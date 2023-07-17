Jan Dahlstrom Talks About Her Daughter Shannon's Jab Injuries

"I feel like there is sand in my blood and I feel every day like I'm dying, like I'm being poisoned."-- Shannon

Read more

Source video:

From the censored and shadow-banned April 20, 2022 press conference in which Minnesota Representative Glenn Gruenhagen Introduces HF2348 - A resolution to create a COVID-19 vaccine bill of rights.

https://rumble.com/v12uy2l-hf2348-press-conference-4-20-22-jan-dahlstrom.html

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply