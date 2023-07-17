She said: "I feel like there is sand in my blood"— Jan Dahlstrom Talks About Her Daughter Shannon's Jab Injuries
Transcript of a censored and shadow-banned video of 2022
Jan Dahlstrom Talks About Her Daughter Shannon's Jab Injuries
"I feel like there is sand in my blood and I feel every day like I'm dying, like I'm being poisoned."-- Shannon
Read more
Source video:
From the censored and shadow-banned April 20, 2022 press conference in which Minnesota Representative Glenn Gruenhagen Introduces HF2348 - A resolution to create a COVID-19 vaccine bill of rights.
https://rumble.com/v12uy2l-hf2348-press-conference-4-20-22-jan-dahlstrom.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free