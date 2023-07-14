Kate Zerby: “On February 16th 2021 at 3:30 PM my life changed forever”

"As I struggle with something that has upended my life, people can't imagine this could be real. I'm trying not to be angry but it is difficult, very difficult." Read more

Source video:

From the April 20, 2022 press conference in which Minnesota Representative Glenn Gruenhagen Introduces HF2348 - A resolution to create a COVID-19 vaccine bill of rights.

Posted April 29, 2022

https://rumble.com/v12ydw3-hf2348-press-conference-4-20-22-kate-zerby.html

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply