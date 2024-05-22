Warning in '23: Mary Kelley, RN, Hearing Loss and Tinnitus After Pfizer (Faces of Vaccine Injury MA)
Transcript of a censored and shadow-banned video of 2023
Mary Kelley, RN: Hearing Loss and Tinnitus
"I jumped on the Internet and researched. Upon hours I found hundreds of comments on social media platforms saying that they, too, had hearing loss and tinnitus since the covid vaccine."
Source video:
Mary Kelley, Walpole, RN, The Faces of Vaccine Injury MA
Health Rights MA, Posted June 8, 2023
https://rumble.com/v2sv4r8-mary-kelley-walpole-rn-the-faces-of-vaccine-injury-ma.html
