Maija Hahn: “These shots need to be pulled from the shelves”

“Over 17 million people that have taken these shots have now died. The data is clear. There's contamination.”

Maija Hahn: Open Message to Governor DeSantis, Ban the Jab!

Dr. Joseph Sansone, Dec 16, 2023

