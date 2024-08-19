"Please listen to our stories"—Critical Care Nurse Desiree Letellier Shares Her Father's Story (Faces of Vaccine Injury MA)
Transcript of a censored and shadow-banned video of 2023
Critical Care Nurse Desiree Letellier Shares Her Father's Story
"Please listen to our stories and realize you and your loved ones are not immune to the harms this vaccine has caused."
Read more
Source video:
Desiree & Robert Letellier, Dracut, Critical Care Nurse, The Faces of Vaccine Injury MA
Posted June 14, 2023
https://rumble.com/v2u9n1u-desiree-and-robert-letellier-dracut-critical-care-nurse-the-faces-of-vaccin.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free