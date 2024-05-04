Warning in '22: Sixth Excerpt— Hedley Rees: "You can only defy gravity so long... this is all going to fall apart"
Transcript of an excerpt from a censored video of 2022
Hedley Rees on the Covid mRNA Jabs' Radical Speed and Opacity from Molecule to Man
Fifth Excerpt: “You can only defy gravity for so long”
“this is all going to fall apart.”
Read more
Source video:
From Molecule to Man: The Lifecycle of an MHRA Medicine
UK Column News, Debi Evans, October 31, 2022
https://rumble.com/v1qsasc-from-molecule-to-man-the-lifecycle-of-an-mhra-medicine-that-will-fail.-uk-c.html
[50:34 - 54:18]
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free