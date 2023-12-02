“These were his words...Get me out of here, they're trying to kill me!”—Raquel Quiles (Kissimmee Testimony)
Transcript of an excerpt from a censored and shadow-banned video of 2022
Raquel Quiles: “These were his words: Rachel, get me out of here, they're trying to kill me!”
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Source video:
Kissimmee, FL Press Conference: Your Story Counts — The Untold Atrocities of COVID-19, October 13, 2022
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/kissimee-fl-press-conference-your-story-counts--the-untold-atrocities-of-covid19/your-story-counts--untold-atrocities-of-covid19/
[3:04:30 - 3:12:49]
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
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