"We the people have the right to choose what goes in our body"—Catherine Jean, Registered Nurse NYC Mandate Testimony
Transcript of a censored and shadow-banned video of 2022
Catherine Jean, NYC Registered Nurse
"We the people have the right to choose what goes in our body, especially if it's against our belief."
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Source video:
New York City Committees on Oversight and Investigations & Civil Service and Labor
Gale A. Brewer, Chair, September 9, 2022
https://councilnyc.viebit.com/player.php?hash=U2mDNKAEkDJA
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
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