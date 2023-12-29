"I came here for freedom... What happened to this country?"—Miyumi Speaks Out Against the Jab Mandates Before the NYC Council
Transcript of a censored and shadow-banned video of 2022
Miyumi, NYC Citizen
"I came here for freedom, for any good opportunities. What happened to this country? I'm so disappointed!"
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Source video:
New York City Committees on Oversight and Investigations & Civil Service and Labor
Gale A. Brewer, Chair, September 9, 2022
https://councilnyc.viebit.com/player.php?hash=U2mDNKAEkDJA
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
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