Laura Kaczmarski on her Husband Danny's Precipitous Decline and Death After Moderna Jabs (excerpt)

"But it got to the point where he just slept. All he did was sleep." Read more

Source video:

Episode 10 of Health Freedom for Humanity’s newest podcast series, Voices of The Victims.

This episode features Laura Kaczmarski, a recent widow who shares the story of her late husband who received one of the CVD shots.

Nov 24, 2021

https://web.archive.org/web/20211128104703/https://healthfreedomforhumanity.org/voices-of-the-victims-episode-9-2/

