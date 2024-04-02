Forest of the Fallen, Collaroy NSW, Australia

"already a couple of people have come and told us their terrible stories of young people who had blood clots and had strokes"

Source video:

Forest of the Fallen ||| Collaroy NSW

October 16, 2023

https://odysee.com/@forestofthefallen:6/CollaroyNSW:c

SPRING UPDATE ON TRANSCRIBER B’S SUBSTACK

For over a year now I have been posting a transcript of a censored or shadow-banned video (or excerpt therefrom) daily. With an exception here and there for memes, the pace will now settle in for a while to even-numbered days. My transcripts focus on material originally posted in 2021 - 2023, however, with a substantial number of transcripts in the pipeline, I won’t be going away anytime soon.

I invite you to view the current List of Transcriptions and to read “What’s this all about?” — and there you can find my contact information. Please know that while I do not wrangle with a comments section, I welcome comments via email— and I most especially welcome those with corrections of any typos or misspellings of names.