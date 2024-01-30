Emergency Responder: "In my career I have never seen anything like this"

“We started running some calls, very strange calls, on young healthy individuals, 20s, 30s, 40 year old people, seizures, there was one dimension stroke symptoms, that type of thing. At first I chalked it up to maybe this is just a coincidence. But they kept coming.”

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Source video:

Kissimmee, FL Press Conference: Your Story Counts — The Untold Atrocities of COVID-19, October 13, 2022

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/kissimee-fl-press-conference-your-story-counts--the-untold-atrocities-of-covid19/your-story-counts--untold-atrocities-of-covid19/

[55:14 - 59:11]

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply