"I didn't cave in and take the shot. I'm glad I didn't"—Nurse Janet at the Rally for Vigil March, Toronto
Transcript of an excerpt from a censored and shadow-banned video of 2022
Dr. Chris Shoemaker and Nurse Janet Speak Out at the Rally for the Vigil March Up Bay Street, Toronto
"it's a non-vaccine, it's a toxic agent, that's the truth."— Dr. Chris Shoemaker
"I didn't cave in and take the shot. I'm glad I didn't."— Nurse Janet
Source video:
Rally for Vigil March Up Bay Street, Toronto, Canada
Filmed September 3, 2022
https://rumble.com/v1ijlnz-no-more-shots-lets-follow-denmarks-lead-090322.html
